Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CI Financial stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 15,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

