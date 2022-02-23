Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $142.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

DOOR opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

