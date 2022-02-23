Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.62% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.