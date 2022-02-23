Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,083 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.