Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,753 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.32% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $44.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

