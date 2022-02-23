Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 22,541 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $4,481,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

