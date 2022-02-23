Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 9,647 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.98.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $267.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.