Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:GTE remained flat at $C$1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,580. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of C$605.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

