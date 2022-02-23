Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.58) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.53) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 286.02 ($3.89) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.80 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 331.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.88. The company has a market capitalization of £626.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

