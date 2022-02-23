Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

