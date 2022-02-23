Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.64) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDRY. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.12).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £159.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.53.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,435.88). Also, insider Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,598.29). Insiders have acquired 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,911 in the last quarter.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

