Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,268 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of SPX FLOW worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

