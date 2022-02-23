Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,829 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,056,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $427.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.89 and a 200-day moving average of $598.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

