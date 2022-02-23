Royal Bank of Canada Sells 142,042 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.26% of Eldorado Gold worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

