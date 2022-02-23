Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,440 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.