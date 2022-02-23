Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,888 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,386 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average of $229.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $339.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

