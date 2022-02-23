Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Woodward worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

WWD opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

