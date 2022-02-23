Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.
Shares of RY traded down C$1.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$140.85. 898,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,822. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.15 and a one year high of C$149.60.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Insiders sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461 over the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
