Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded down C$1.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$140.85. 898,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,822. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.15 and a one year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Insiders sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.