Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.59

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 12099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.38) to GBX 680 ($9.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 540 ($7.34) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

