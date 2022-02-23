Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $132,528.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.