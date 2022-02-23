RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,946 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of RPT Realty worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

