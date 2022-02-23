RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

RPT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

