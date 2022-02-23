RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $37,508.65 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $90.90 million and $30,884.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $37,508.65 or 0.99627562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,424 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

