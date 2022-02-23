Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 0.1%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.15 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.45 ($0.78). 572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.78).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.11. The stock has a market cap of £12.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

