Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.33 or 0.06929774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.53 or 1.00365771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

