Rune Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $98.67 or 0.00265045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,235.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.64 or 0.06889046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,274.59 or 1.00125703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049351 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

