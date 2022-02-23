Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $225,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

