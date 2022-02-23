Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) received a C$41.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.43.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,995. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$24.09 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

