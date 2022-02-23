Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

