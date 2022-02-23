Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.350 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

