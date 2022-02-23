RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 42556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.