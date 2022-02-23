RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 42556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.
About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)
Featured Stories
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.