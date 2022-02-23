Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $153.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.40 million and the highest is $158.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $587.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.30 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $645.96 million, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $676.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

