SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003948 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $280,476.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.29 or 0.06931036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,933.57 or 0.99866857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050157 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,623,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,741 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.