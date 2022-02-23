SafeCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $21.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,972.05 or 0.99925448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00238071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00145164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00292090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

