Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

