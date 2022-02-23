Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

