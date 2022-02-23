Sakura (SKU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $502,307.00

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Sakura has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Sakura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Sakura has a market cap of $4.10 million and $502,307.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Sakura Coin Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sakura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars.

