salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total value of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.54. 7,777,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.05.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
