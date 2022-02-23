Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.18. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 119,803 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $408,548.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 604,165 shares of company stock worth $3,998,293 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,122 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

