Samsara (IOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. Samsara has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

