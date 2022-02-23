Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,793 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.