Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Market Perform

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 96,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,941. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

