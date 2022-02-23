Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down to $28.68

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $26.18. Sapiens International shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 1,475 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20.
Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.