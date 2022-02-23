Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down to $28.68

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $26.18. Sapiens International shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 1,475 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

