Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 189,341 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1,690.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,341 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Westlake Chemical worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.57. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

