Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $553.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 553 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 553 ($7.52), with a volume of 155015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.59).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 579.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other news, insider Julia Goh purchased 5,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £28,450 ($38,691.69).

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

