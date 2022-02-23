Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Boosted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 49,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.