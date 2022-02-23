Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
NYSE SWM traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. 203,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,302. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
