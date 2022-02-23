Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE SWM traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. 203,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,302. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

