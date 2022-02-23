Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.