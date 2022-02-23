Scotiabank Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$27.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.75.

TSE CIX traded down C$0.73 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.85. 718,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$16.63 and a twelve month high of C$30.88.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

