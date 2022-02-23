Scotiabank Lowers VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$16.50

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EINC. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. started coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get VanEck ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of EINC stock traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.88. VanEck ETF Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$26.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.